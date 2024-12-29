To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Premier Cho Jung-tai announces revised High Speed Rail extension plan to Pingtung

@China Times: Original plan overturned! High Speed Rail extension to Pingtung to go via Kaohsiung Main Station

@Liberty Times: MAC counters Beijing's 22 guidelines against 'pro-independence separatists' with ban on visits by Taiwan affairs officials

@Economic Daily News: Investors recommended to hold 16 stocks through Lunar New Year holiday

@Commercial Times: 15 tech stocks snatched up by foreign institutional investors ready for possible rebound in 2025

@Taipei Times: Premier confirms Pingtung HSR route

