Taiwan headline news
12/29/2024 03:10 PM
Taipei, Dec. 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Premier Cho Jung-tai announces revised High Speed Rail extension plan to Pingtung
@China Times: Original plan overturned! High Speed Rail extension to Pingtung to go via Kaohsiung Main Station
@Liberty Times: MAC counters Beijing's 22 guidelines against 'pro-independence separatists' with ban on visits by Taiwan affairs officials
@Economic Daily News: Investors recommended to hold 16 stocks through Lunar New Year holiday
@Commercial Times: 15 tech stocks snatched up by foreign institutional investors ready for possible rebound in 2025
@Taipei Times: Premier confirms Pingtung HSR route
