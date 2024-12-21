5 injured in collision between Taichung bus and car

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taichung, Dec. 21 (CNA) A collision between a city bus and a sedan in Taichung left five people injured on Saturday afternoon, the local fire bureau reported.

The accident occurred around 3 p.m. at an intersection in Wuri District when a bus operated by Chung-Lu Bus Traffic Co. collided with a sedan, injuring three passengers in the bus, as well as the driver and one passenger in the car, according to the Taichung City Fire Bureau.

None of the five individuals sustained life-threatening injuries, though some suffered facial and limb lacerations and abrasions, the bureau said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the sedan, surnamed Chang (張), made a left turn at the intersection of Jianguo Road and Huanzhong Road before the left-turn signal was green, police said.

The sedan then collided with the bus, which was passing through the intersection on a green light, police said. They added that Chang could be fined between NT$600 and NT$1,800 (US$18.5 to US$55) for the illegal maneuver.

The exact cause of the crash is still being investigated, but the incident follows two previous accidents involving Chung-Lu Bus Traffic Co. in Wuri earlier this year.

On Oct. 17, a Chung-Lu bus collided with a motorcycle suspected of driving in the wrong direction, resulting in the motorcyclist's death. Furthermore, on Nov. 7, another Chung-Lu bus ran a red light at an intersection, narrowly avoiding a crash with a motorcyclist.