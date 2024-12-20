Deadly fire in Taichung caused by welding sparks: Fire bureau

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taichung, Dec. 20 (CNA) A deadly fire at an under-construction processing center for the PX Mart supermarket chain in Taichung was caused by welding sparks, authorities said on Friday.

Initial investigations into the blaze, which claimed nine lives and left eight others injured, revealed that sparks from welding on the third floor fell onto paint stored in the basement, according to the Taichung City Fire Bureau.

The fire was further intensified by highly combustible insulation materials inside the building, producing thick smoke and leaving victims with no way to escape, Fire Bureau head Sun Fu-yu (孫福佑) told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) under the Ministry of Labor said that fire safety management at the site was inadequate, as the welding work was not conducted away from flammable materials or shielded by fire blankets as required by regulations.

Without proper protective measures, the building was subject to a "chimney effect" during the fire, making escape even more difficult, explained OSHA deputy head Wan Jung-fu (萬榮富).

The "chimney effect" refers to the upward movement of hot air and smoke in a tall, enclosed space, creating a vacuum that draws in more smoke and heat, worsening conditions for those inside.

Violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act's facility regulations could result in fines of up to NT$300,000 (US$9,174) per violation, Wan said.

The fire took place when the company was installing freezers at the processing center, which is near an existing processing center used to prepare fresh fish and meat supplied to its stores in central and southern Taiwan, a PX Mart executive surnamed Wu (吳) said earlier.

PX Mart, the largest supermarket chain in Taiwan, currently has over 1,200 branches around Taiwan, according to the figure mentioned in a sales campaign in early December.

According to local hospitals, five of the eight injured remained hospitalized as of Friday. They are in a relatively stable condition and being monitored for any signs of aspiration pneumonia.

Of the nine fatalities, seven were Taiwanese nationals, while two were migrant workers, including one undocumented Vietnamese worker, said Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕).