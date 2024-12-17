Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan warms up as cold air mass weakens

12/17/2024 12:03 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
People on the streets in Xinyi District in Taipei keep themselves warm by wearing fur hats and winter clothes. CNA file photo
People on the streets in Xinyi District in Taipei keep themselves warm by wearing fur hats and winter clothes. CNA file photo

Taipei, Dec. 17 (CNA) Chilly weather continued to affect much of western Taiwan on Tuesday morning, and another cold air mass is expected to arrive Tuesday night after a brief rebound in temperatures later in the day.

The CWA issued a "yellow" cold advisory Tuesday morning, meaning that the minimum temperature is expected to dip below 10 degrees Celsius in the Hsinchu, Miaoli, Taichung, Changhua and Nantou areas.

The advisory will be in effect from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning.

Earlier in the morning, Dahe Village in Miaoli County recorded the lowest temperature of any low-lying area in Taiwan, hitting 7.1 degrees at 2:20 a.m., according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The second lowest temperature, 7.8 degrees, was recorded in Emei Township in Hsinchu County, while more than 20 places recorded lows of below 10 degrees, including some in Nantou, Yunlin and Chiayi counties.

In other areas, lows of 10-14 degrees were recorded in the western half of Taiwan and the northeast, according to the CWA.

With the ongoing continental cold air mass gradually weakening, however, the mercury will rebound during the day, with highs of 18-21 degrees forecast in northern and northeastern Taiwan and highs of 22-26 degrees expected in other areas, the CWA said.

The agency said the weather will turn chilly again Tuesday night when another continental cold air mass arrives, potentially dropping temperatures to single digits, and its effects are expected to be felt until Friday.

Most of Taiwan will see partly cloudy to sunny skies Tuesday, though sporadic rainfall is expected along Keelung's northern coast, in northeastern and eastern Taiwan, and in mountainous areas of Greater Taipei, the CWA said.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Evelyn Kao)

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    105