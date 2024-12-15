Temperatures below 10℃ recorded in parts of Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 15 (CNA) A continental cold air mass brought temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius to parts of Taiwan on Sunday morning, with the lowest recorded at 7.9 degrees in Zhongliao Township, Nantou County, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The lowest temperature was logged at 6:37 a.m. by a monitoring station in Zhongliao, followed by Nangan on Matsu Islands at 8.3 degrees, CWA data showed.

Zhushan Township in Nantou County recorded the third-lowest temperature at 8.9 degrees, followed by 9 degrees logged in Nantou's Mingjian Township, the data indicated.

Other places in Taiwan proper also observed lows of below 10 degrees, including Wufeng District in Taichung, Fenyuan Township in Changhua County, Linnei Township in Yunlin County, and Shiding District in New Taipei.

Due to the cold air mass, the weather is expected to remain chilly in northeastern Taiwan and the western half of the island on Sunday, with low temperatures to hover around 11-14 degrees in those areas, while 14-16 degrees are forecast for Hualien and Taitung counties in the east, according to the CWA.

Highs of 15-17 degrees are expected in northern and northeastern Taiwan, while 19-22 degrees are forecast for Hualien and Taintung, 21-23 degrees for central and southern Taiwan, 15-18 degrees for the outlying Penghu islands, 10-17 degrees for Kinmen, and 9-12 degrees for Matsu.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration (UTC is eight hours behind Taipei)

The CWA said that localized occasional rain is likely along the northern coast of Keelung, in Greater Taipei, Yilan and Hualien as well as the mountainous parts of Taipei, while other areas can experience cloudy skies.

Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said the cold air mass will gradually weaken on Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures will slowly rise but it will still be cold in northern Taiwan.

During the two days, the western half could see cloudy to sunny skies, with a chance of occasional brief rain in the eastern half.

On Wednesday and Thursday, another wave of cold air mass will combine with the already weakening cold air and send temperatures to below 10 degrees in some low-lying areas in the early morning, he projected.

(By Chang Hsiug-feng and Evelyn Kao) Enditem/cs

