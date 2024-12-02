To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Man who shot up digital ministry given 58 months in prison

Taipei, Dec. 2 (CNA) A shotgun-wielding bed-and-breakfast owner who attacked the Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) Taipei offices to protest government policies on Chinese tourism was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison Monday.

The Taipei District Court also ordered the defendant, surnamed Chang (張), to pay an NT$80,000 (US$2,453) fine, as well as NT$100,000 compensation to MODA over the attack, which damaged several potted plants, windows and signboards.

According to prosecutors, on March 28 this year, Chang walked into MODA's headquarters in Zhongzheng District at around 8 a.m. carrying a shotgun and fired two shots into the first-floor lobby.

He then took the elevator to the second floor but was blocked from entering the ministry's main office space after staff closed a security door, prosecutors said.

Upon returning to the first floor, Chang fired a single shot into the building's main entrance, causing a glass door to partially shatter.

After dropping his weapon, Chang placed his arms in the air and began shouting protest slogans as he awaited arrest.

The rifle used to shoot up the Ministry of Digital Affairs and the aftermath of the damage is seen in this CNA file photo

The aftermath of the damage done towards the Ministry of Digital Affairs when it was shot up. CNA file photo

According to prosecutors, Chang, who ran a bed-and-breakfast in Nantou County's Renai Township, planned the attack as a means of drawing attention to government policies restricting Chinese tourism to Taiwan.

On March 27, Chang contacted several relatives, friends and reporters to tell them of his intentions, and also visited the MODA office to survey his target prior to the attack, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that Chang purchased a shotgun, a modified pistol and multiple rounds of ammunition from a man known as "Ali" (阿力) in Puli Township for NT$270,000 in 2020, which he then hid in one of the rooms in his bed-and-breakfast.

In July, the Taipei District Prosecutors Office indicted Chang for illegal possession of standard firearms and bullets, shooting in public places with standard guns, and criminal intimidation of the public in accordance with the Firearms, Ammunition, and Knives Control Act and the Criminal Code.

Chang's sentences are subject to appeal.