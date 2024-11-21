Lows of 14 degrees forecast for northern Taiwan next week

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 21 (CNA) Seasonal northeasterly winds may strengthen to a cold air mass and push temperatures in northern Taiwan down to around 14 degrees Celsius next Thursday and Friday, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Thursday.

While the northeasterly winds are expected to weaken on Sunday, resulting in temperatures across Taiwan rebounding to daytime highs of over 25 degrees, a cold front is predicted to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday, CWA forecaster Lee Meng-hsuan (李孟軒) said.

This will push the temperatures down gradually in the northern and northeastern parts of Taiwan, Lee added.

Beginning next Wednesday, seasonal winds or a cold air mass will grow even stronger and push down temperatures to their coldest Thursday and Friday morning, Lee said.

Lows of around 14-15 degrees are forecast for northern Taiwan during those days, while central Taiwan will see the mercury drop to 15 degrees and southern Taiwan will see temperatures around 17-18 degrees, according to the CWA.

Regarding precipitation, Lee said that humidity will start to decrease this Friday, and there will be brief showers north of Taoyuan and in eastern Taiwan, with heavy rain along Keelung's north coast and in mountainous areas in Greater Taipei.

On Saturday, areas north of Taoyuan, Keelung north coast, mountainous regions of the Greater Taipei area and northeastern Taiwan will see sporadic brief showers, Lee said.

As seasonal winds weaken on Sunday and Monday, Keelung's north coast, the Greater Taipei area and eastern Taiwan are set to see sporadic showers while other parts of the country can expect cloudy to sunny weather, Lee said.

As the cold front passes Taiwan next Tuesday, there will be brief showers in the north, the east and mountainous regions in central Taiwan. Other parts of the island will be cloudy.

Beginning next Wednesday, the weather will be cold and dry across Taiwan, Lee added.