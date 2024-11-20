Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts southern Taiwan
Taipei, Nov. 20 (CNA) A magnitude 4.6 earthquake hit Chiayi County in southern Taiwan at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
The epicenter of the temblor was located 13.9 kilometers south southwest of Chiayi County Hall, at a depth of 11.7 km, CWA data showed.
The quake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Chiayi, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
The earthquake also measured a 3 in neighboring Tainan City and Yunlin County, the CWA data showed.
Earlier Wednesday, two earthquakes of magnitudes 3.7 and 4.0 struck at sea near Hualien County in the east, while a magnitude 3.1 temblor hit Tainan in the south, according to CWA data.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following these quakes.
