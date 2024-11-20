Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts southern Taiwan

11/20/2024 01:09 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Image taken from www.cwa.gov.tw/
Image taken from www.cwa.gov.tw/

Taipei, Nov. 20 (CNA) A magnitude 4.6 earthquake hit Chiayi County in southern Taiwan at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 13.9 kilometers south southwest of Chiayi County Hall, at a depth of 11.7 km, CWA data showed.

The quake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Chiayi, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

Intensity map. (Image taken from www.cwa.gov.tw/)
Intensity map. (Image taken from www.cwa.gov.tw/)

The earthquake also measured a 3 in neighboring Tainan City and Yunlin County, the CWA data showed.

Earlier Wednesday, two earthquakes of magnitudes 3.7 and 4.0 struck at sea near Hualien County in the east, while a magnitude 3.1 temblor hit Tainan in the south, according to CWA data.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following these quakes.

(By Li Heng-shan and Frances Huang)

Enditem/cc

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.73