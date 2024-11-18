Taiwan's 3 typhoon landfalls in 2024 most since 2008: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 18 (CNA) In 2024, three typhoons made landfall in Taiwan, the most in a calendar year since 2008, while the two landfalls in October were a historical first, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

In a recap of this year's typhoon season, the CWA noted that 25 named storms formed in the Western Pacific this year, one of which -- Tropical Storm Man-yi -- is still churning in the South China Sea.

While the overall number of storms was similar to previous years, 2024 was distinct in that most storms formed in August or later, Lo Tzu-ting (羅資婷), head of the CWA's climate forecasting division, said in a press statement.

These included two typhoons that made landfall in October -- a first in Taiwan's history, Lo said.

Meanwhile, the total of three typhoon landfalls this year is also the most recorded in Taiwan since 2008, Lo said.

The typhoons to make landfall in Taiwan this year were: Typhoon Gaemi on July 25 in Yilan; Typhoon Krathon on Oct. 3 in Kaohsiung; and Typhoon Kong-rey on Oct. 23 in Taitung.

In terms of trends in the data, Lo noted that over the past decade, Taiwan had recorded an average of two or fewer typhoon landfalls per year, which is a relatively low number by historical standards.

Taiwan even recorded a three-year period, from 2020 to 2022, in which no typhoons made landfall, she said.

The number of late-season typhoons this year was driven by warmer-than-average water temperatures in the Western Pacific, which could be a sign of a developing La Nina weather pattern, Lo said.

Another trend is that typhoons have been forming farther east, which means that they have more time to develop and potentially become more destructive by the time they reach Taiwan, Lo added.