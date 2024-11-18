To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 18 (CNA) Two bus companies involved in a collision that left one pedestrian dead and 15 others injured on Sunday were each ordered to pay a fine of NT$90,000 (US$2,770) for lax management, the Taipei City Public Transportation Office said on Monday.

Citing Article 77 of the Highway Act, the office said Metropolitan Transport Corp. and CitiAir Bus were each fined NT$90,000 for the fatal accident.

The office also demanded that they look into the cause of the accident and devise improved safety measures.

The two drivers involved in the incident -- a 23-year-old CitiAir Bus driver identified by her surname Hsieh (謝) and a 54-year-old Metropolitan Transport driver surnamed Chen (陳) -- were released on bails of NT$300,000 and NT$100,000, respectively, on Sunday night after being questioned by prosecutors on suspicion of negligent homicide.

The bus driven by Hsieh collided into the rear-end of Chen's bus around 9 a.m. on Sunday in front of the Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel in the capital city's Zhongzheng District. A 50-year-old female pedestrian, who was crossing the street at the time, died after getting trapped under one of the buses.

Hsieh obtained her bus driving license in January this year and started working for CitiAir Bus in February.

The incident on Sunday left one pedestrian dead and 15 others injured. Photo courtesy of the police

Metropolitan Transport pledged in a statement released on Monday that it will pay for the medical and related expenses of all the injured passengers. The company said it paid its condolences to the deceased pedestrian and wished the injured passengers a quick recovery.

According to Metropolitan Transport, Chen had always performed well over his 13 years at the company and did not have a record of working overtime in recent years. The company said it helped Chen with his bail fees and will provide counselling to him so that he can fully cooperate with law enforcement's investigation.

According to the on-site police investigation, alcohol was not detected in the blood of either drivers.