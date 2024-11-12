Celebrity anti-fraud ambassador questioned in fraud investigation

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 12 (CNA) A Taiwanese singer who served as an anti-fraud ambassador for the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) was recently questioned in a fraud investigation, though police have said she is not a suspect.

Singer Shara Lin (林逸欣) revealed in a video posted to her Facebook page Monday that she had been summoned for questioning by the Chiayi City Police Department's Second Precinct, where the alleged fraud victim lived.

The case, Lin said, involved a suspect who had defrauded a victim of tens of thousands of Taiwan dollars, and then transferred the illicit money into several different accounts, one of which belonged to her friend.

During a recent shopping trip, Lin said, she made purchases totaling NT$2,600 (US$80.15) on her credit card for her friend, who later transferred the money to pay her back.

Because her friend's account had received money from the fraud suspect and later transferred money to her, she was summoned for questioning to explain the transaction, Lin said.

Lin did not explain why her friend had received money from the alleged fraudster, but she urged viewers to be aware of potential scams and to use the government's 165 hotline if they have any questions.

In a statement Tuesday, Chiayi police said Lin was summoned because illicit cash flows from the alleged fraud were connected to her bank account.

"Any time there is suspicious activity, police will ask all relevant parties to make an explanation, to get a clearer understanding of the fraud ring's cash flows," the department said.