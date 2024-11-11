Taiwan headline news
11/11/2024 10:31 AM
Taipei, Nov. 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Number of unaccounted-for migrant workers on the rise
@China Times: Biden invites Trump to White House
@Liberty Times: Trump, Chang expected to attend TSMC Arizona fab opening ceremony
@Economic Daily News: Semiconductor inflation likely in Trump's second term
@Commercial Times: Taiex working its way back to 24,000 points
@Taipei Times: Videos about Taiwan upset China: Source
