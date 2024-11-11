To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Number of unaccounted-for migrant workers on the rise

@China Times: Biden invites Trump to White House

@Liberty Times: Trump, Chang expected to attend TSMC Arizona fab opening ceremony

@Economic Daily News: Semiconductor inflation likely in Trump's second term

@Commercial Times: Taiex working its way back to 24,000 points

@Taipei Times: Videos about Taiwan upset China: Source

