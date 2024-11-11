Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

11/11/2024 10:31 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Nov. 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Number of unaccounted-for migrant workers on the rise

@China Times: Biden invites Trump to White House

@Liberty Times: Trump, Chang expected to attend TSMC Arizona fab opening ceremony

@Economic Daily News: Semiconductor inflation likely in Trump's second term

@Commercial Times: Taiex working its way back to 24,000 points

@Taipei Times: Videos about Taiwan upset China: Source

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.73