Taipei, Nov. 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Pay transparency policy ineffective

@China Times: Blue, white camps seeking amendment passage on Nov. 15 to force Acting NCC Chairman Wong Po-tsung to leave office as required by law

@Liberty Times: O'brien meets Taiwan Representative to the US Alexander Yui

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks to kick off year-end window dressing

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks chased by institutional investors on Q3 results

@Taipei Times: Cabinet plans to boost key sectors' funds

