Taiwan headline news
11/10/2024 12:13 PM
Taipei, Nov. 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Pay transparency policy ineffective
@China Times: Blue, white camps seeking amendment passage on Nov. 15 to force Acting NCC Chairman Wong Po-tsung to leave office as required by law
@Liberty Times: O'brien meets Taiwan Representative to the US Alexander Yui
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks to kick off year-end window dressing
@Commercial Times: 15 stocks chased by institutional investors on Q3 results
@Taipei Times: Cabinet plans to boost key sectors' funds
Enditem/cs
Latest
- Sports
Lin Yun-ju ousted from semifinals at WTT Champions Frankfurt11/10/2024 05:14 PM
- Sports
Shooter Liu Heng-yu grabs gold at world university championship11/10/2024 04:48 PM
- Politics
Five American companies eyeing Taiwan's aging F-5s11/10/2024 04:41 PM
- Politics
1st batch of 300-km range U.S. missile system arrive in Taiwan: Source11/10/2024 04:03 PM
- Culture
NTU Humanities Building wins top prize of Taiwan Architecture Awards11/10/2024 02:00 PM