Taiwan NCO association mourns death of Taiwanese soldier in Ukraine

Kaohsiung, Nov. 3 (CNA) An NCO (non-commissioned officer) association in Taiwan on Sunday mourned the death of Taiwanese volunteer soldier Wu Chung-ta (吳忠達) who was recently killed fighting in Ukraine.

Wu, a 44-year-old Kaohsiung native who was a veteran of Taiwan's Army Special Forces Command, was killed fighting on the frontline in Ukraine helping defend the country against Russia's invasion, a ruling party lawmaker confirmed earlier Sunday.

Wu's death was first reported to Taipei-based Pastor Huang Chun-sheng (黃春生) by a group of Taiwanese nationals fighting for Ukraine, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Puma Shen (沈伯洋) told CNA.

After the news of his death circulated around Taiwan, the Republic of China Marine Corps Retired NCO Association spoke with CNA to deliver the condolences of its members and said Taiwan had lost a true warrior.

The association's founding Chairman Chao Wu-chang (趙武章) praised Wu for upholding the value of Taiwan's military.

Chao said Wu had trained with the International Legion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces before entering the conflict, and that he briefly returned to Taiwan this year to get treatment for injuries sustained fighting Russia.

Before going back to Ukraine, the army veteran visited the NCO association to learn about the unity of the Taiwanese Marine Corp., Chao said.

During Wu's visit to the association on June 21, Chao said the soldier also shared his experiences in Ukraine.

Chao cited Wu as saying that Ukraine's firepower was inferior to that of its enemy when war broke out, which led to the Ukrainian forces fighting in small units.

Although breaking up into small units also meant more severe injuries and casualties, Wu persevered through the long conflict, he said.

According to Chao, Wu told him that he was proud to have served as a soldier of the Republic of China, Taiwan's formal name.

With Wu's death, Taiwan loses a true warrior, but his spirit inspires the members of the armed forces, Chao said.