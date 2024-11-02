4 missing in central Taiwan during Typhoon Kong-rey rescued

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 2 (CNA) Four residents of central Taiwan's Nantou County reported missing in the mountains before Typhoon Kong-rey made landfall were found and rescued on Saturday following a two-day search, according to the Nantou County Fire Bureau.

The four Indigenous tribal hunters from Renai Township were spotted in the morning by National Airborne Service Corps personnel looking for them aboard a helicopter on the riverbed of the Jhuoshuei River, about 12 kilometers from Bukai, the county's second most populous village.

All four individuals were reported to be in good condition and were transported to the nearby Aowanda Forest Recreation Area to prepare to leave the mountainous region safely, the Fire Bureau said.

The group had gone fishing in the mountainous area of Renai Township on Wednesday, one day before the powerful typhoon made landfall in Taiwan. Family members later lost contact with them and reported them missing to the Fire Bureau.

A rescue team of four set out to search for them on Friday, but helicopter support could not be deployed until Saturday due to adverse weather conditions.

The Central Weather Administration lifted sea and land warnings for Kong-rey on Friday after it was downgraded to a tropical storm and moved away from Taiwan.

As of Saturday morning, the storm had resulted in two fatalities and 617 injuries, with agricultural losses amounting to NT$480 million (US$15.02 million), according to the Central Emergency Operation Center.