Taiwan donates US$150,000 to Philippines for storm relief

Manila, Oct. 31 (CNA) Taiwan on Thursday donated US$150,000 to the Philippines to help those affected by the devastation of Tropical Storm Trami.

Taiwan's representative to the Philippines Wallace Chow (周民淦) announced the donation at a ceremony at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines, where Chow's opposite number Cheloy E. Velicaria-Garafil accepted the donation on behalf of the Philippine government.

Chow said during his remarks that he hoped Filipinos affected by the storm could rebuild their homes and return to their normal lives as soon as possible.

He also underlined the importance of showing unity and helping one another and reassured that Taiwan will be a reliable partner of the Philippines.

The move followed Taiwan's donation of 500 tonnes of rice on Tuesday to the Philippines in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Trami, which left at least 139 people dead and 21 unaccounted for in the Philippines and caused economic losses of over 4 billion Philippine pesos (US$68.68 million).

In her remarks, Velicaria-Garafil thanked Taiwan for the donation, noting that it was especially moving that the help came when Taiwan itself was being hit by Typhoon Kong-rey.

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office will transfer the donation to the Department of Social Welfare and Development for use as disaster relief, she said.

Taiwan has promised to donate 2,000 tonnes of rice to the Philippines by the end of the year and as of Tuesday, the Philippines has received 1,500 tonnes of rice. The remaining 500 tonnes are scheduled to arrive in November.