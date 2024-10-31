Services on New Taipei's Circular Line, Ankeng and Danhai light rails suspended
10/31/2024 05:03 PM
Taipei, Oct. 31 (CNA) New Taipei Metro Corp. announced Thursday afternoon that all services on the Circular Line and the Ankeng and Danhai light rails have been suspended due to Typhoon Kong-rey.
The suspension of services on the Circular Line that links Dapinglin Station in Xindian District and New Taipei Industrial Park Station in Xinzhuang, as well as the Ankeng and Danhai light rail transit systems, went into effect at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, the metro company said.
The train operations are being temporarily suspended as a safety precaution in the wake of strong winds brought by the typhoon, which made landfall in Taitung's Chenggong Township in eastern Taiwan earlier in the day, it added.
