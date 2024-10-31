Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Services on New Taipei's Circular Line, Ankeng and Danhai light rails suspended

10/31/2024 05:03 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Two trains of the Ankeng Light Rail are seen at Shisizhang Station in Xindian District, New Taipei, on Nov. 27, 2022. CNA file photo
Two trains of the Ankeng Light Rail are seen at Shisizhang Station in Xindian District, New Taipei, on Nov. 27, 2022. CNA file photo

Taipei, Oct. 31 (CNA) New Taipei Metro Corp. announced Thursday afternoon that all services on the Circular Line and the Ankeng and Danhai light rails have been suspended due to Typhoon Kong-rey.

The suspension of services on the Circular Line that links Dapinglin Station in Xindian District and New Taipei Industrial Park Station in Xinzhuang, as well as the Ankeng and Danhai light rail transit systems, went into effect at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, the metro company said.

The train operations are being temporarily suspended as a safety precaution in the wake of strong winds brought by the typhoon, which made landfall in Taitung's Chenggong Township in eastern Taiwan earlier in the day, it added.

(By Kao Hua-chien and Ko Lin)

Enditem/kb

Related News
CWA says footage may show tornado touching down in HualienOne foreign national dead, Czech couple found as Typhoon Kong-rey hits Taiwan
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.16