Typhoon Kong-rey causes power outages, mudslides, flooding across Taiwan

Taipei, Oct. 31 (CNA) Typhoon Kong-rey battered Taiwan on Thursday with torrential rain and strong winds, causing power outages, flooding, and mudslides across the country, especially in the east.

In Hualien's Yuli and Zhuoxi townships, rainfall exceeded 300 millimeters within 24 hours, triggering mudslides that obstructed roads and damaged infrastructure.

Local authorities reported rivers overflowing, which washed away a bridge in Hualien's Fuli Township. Roads in Yuli Township were also blocked by fallen trees, with landslides and muddy waters flooding homes, parks, and essential roadways.

Chiang Tung-cheng (江東成), head of Fuli Township, reminded residents in hazardous areas who have been evacuated to follow the authorities' instructions and avoid returning on their own.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Kong-rey caused power outages for at least 153,000 households on Thursday, with around 63,500 households still without electricity as of 12 p.m., according to Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower).

Among the hardest-hit areas were Taitung and Hualien in eastern Taiwan, where as many as 67,000 households experienced a blackout at one point, the state-run company said.

To restore power, Taipower deployed almost 10,000 personnel and more than 5,000 vehicles. However, the extreme weather and nightfall are anticipated to slow down repair work, with full restoration efforts expected to continue into Friday morning, Taipower said.

Meanwhile, President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) inspected the Central Emergency Operations Center on Thursday and thanked the public and private sector for their collaboration in emergency response.

Lai said swift reconstruction is a priority, with immediate aid planned to support the agriculture sector and help communities return to normal.

Typhoon Kong-rey is forecast to make landfall in eastern Taiwan Thursday afternoon and pull out to sea sometime overnight, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

At 12 p.m. Thursday, the typhoon was located 50 kilometers east of Taitung County and moving north-northwest at 21 kph, CWA data showed.

The typhoon was packing maximum sustained winds of 184 kph, with gusts of up to 227 kph, the CWA said.

