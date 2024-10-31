Taipei Metro suspends services on all elevated rail sections

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 31 (CNA) Taipei Metro announced on Thursday the suspension of its services on elevated rail sections beginning from 11 a.m. due to strong winds brought by Typhoon Kong-rey.

The metro system's elevated rail sections are the Wenhu Line, the section between Yuanshan and Tamsui stations on the Tamsui-Xinyi Line, as well as Xinbeitou and Xioubitan stations.

CNA video

Meanwhile, services on the underground sections of the metro system will continue, but with longer intervals between trains, Taipei Metro said.