Taipei Metro suspends services on all elevated rail sections

10/31/2024 11:49 AM
CNA file photo of a sign announcing suspended MRT service for elevated rail sections
Taipei, Oct. 31 (CNA) Taipei Metro announced on Thursday the suspension of its services on elevated rail sections beginning from 11 a.m. due to strong winds brought by Typhoon Kong-rey.

The metro system's elevated rail sections are the Wenhu Line, the section between Yuanshan and Tamsui stations on the Tamsui-Xinyi Line, as well as Xinbeitou and Xioubitan stations.

Meanwhile, services on the underground sections of the metro system will continue, but with longer intervals between trains, Taipei Metro said.

(By Chen Yi-hsuan and Matthew Mazzetta)

Enditem/cc

