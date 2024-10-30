Work, classes across Taiwan canceled Thursday due to Typhoon Kong-rey

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 30 (CNA) Local governments across Taiwan proper and in the offshore counties of Penghu, Kinmen and Lienchiang announced work and school cancellations on Thursday, with Typhoon Kong-rey forecast to make landfall that afternoon.

The announcements came after the Central Weather Administration (CWA) updated its land warning issued for Typhoon Kong-rey to cover all Taiwan proper, as well as Penghu and Kinmen Wednesday evening.

The storm is expected to make landfall in eastern Taiwan between Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the CWA.

The local government announcements are made for workers in the public sector, but the private sector generally follows the announcements, especially banks and financial markets, which do not open for business when a "Typhoon Day" is announced.

Meanwhile, essential services, including police, fire services, utilities and emergency services at hospitals are still open to the public.

Taitung County. CNA photo Oct. 30, 2024

Graphic: Central Weather Administration

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, Typhoon Kong-rey was located about 340 kilometers east-southeast of Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost tip, and was moving northwest at a speed of 21 turning 25 kilometers per hour.

The typhoon was packing maximum sustained winds of 191 kph and gusts of up to 234 kph, with a radius of 320 km, according to the weather agency.

Kong-rey is the name of a girl in Khmer legend. In the Philippines, the storm is known as Leon and has been classified as a super typhoon.

The Philippine authorities warned of strong winds in the island province of Batanes, which lies between Taiwan and the northern part of Luzon.