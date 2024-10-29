To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Land warning may be issued Wednesday for Typhoon Kong-rey: CWA

Taipei, Oct. 29 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) said a land warning could be issued for Typhoon Kong-rey on Wednesday morning.

A separate sea warning, issued earlier on Tuesday, currently covers the Bashi Channel and waters off southeastern Taiwan, including Orchid Island and Green Island, the CWA said.

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the storm was 670 kilometers (km) southeast of Eluanbi and traveling northwest at 12-16 kilometers per hour (kph).

Typhoon Kong-rey was packing maximum sustained winds of 162 kph and gusts of up to 198 kph, according to the weather agency.

Lin Po-tung (林伯東), a section chief at the CWA, said on Tuesday that the storm is forecast to affect Taiwan most severely from Wednesday evening through Friday morning.

The typhoon will impact Taiwan all day on Thursday before entering the Taiwan Strait on Friday morning, he said.

Based on this predicted course, a land warning may be issued at 5:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.