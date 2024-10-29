Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon Kong-rey
10/29/2024 05:42 PM
Taipei, Oct. 29 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a sea warning for Typhoon Kong-rey at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the storm was 720 kilometers southeast of Eluanbi and traveling northwest at 14 kilometers per hour.
Typhoon Kong-rey was packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kph and gusts of up to 191 kph, according to the CWA.
Latest
- Business
Taiwan's power supply 'sufficient' for AI development: Premier Cho10/29/2024 09:50 PM
- Society
Detention extended for real estate tycoon, ex-Taipei deputy mayor10/29/2024 09:35 PM
- Society
Land warning may be issued Wednesday for Typhoon Kong-rey: CWA10/29/2024 09:21 PM
- Politics
Army conducts simulated battle on Day 2 of exercises in Changhua10/29/2024 09:04 PM
- Politics
Taiwan donates 500 metric tons of rice to storm-hit Philippines10/29/2024 08:53 PM