Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon Kong-rey

Taipei, Oct. 29 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a sea warning for Typhoon Kong-rey at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the storm was 720 kilometers southeast of Eluanbi and traveling northwest at 14 kilometers per hour.

Typhoon Kong-rey was packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kph and gusts of up to 191 kph, according to the CWA.