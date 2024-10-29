Focus Taiwan App
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon Kong-rey

10/29/2024 05:42 PM
Graphic: Central Weather Administration Oct. 29, 2024
Taipei, Oct. 29 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a sea warning for Typhoon Kong-rey at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the storm was 720 kilometers southeast of Eluanbi and traveling northwest at 14 kilometers per hour.

Typhoon Kong-rey was packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kph and gusts of up to 191 kph, according to the CWA.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Evelyn Kao)

Enditem/ASG

