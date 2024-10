To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Most of 6 major legislative reforms ruled unconstitutional

@China Times: Legislative reform amendments are essentially seen as unconstitutional by justices

@Liberty Times: Constitutional Court rules most amendments on legislative power expansion unconstitutional

@Economic Daily News: 16 resilient stocks expected to lead Taiex rally

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks set to lead Taiex rally

Taipei Times: Court rules against most legislative power reforms

