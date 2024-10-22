Taiwan headline news
10/22/2024 10:30 AM
Taipei, Oct. 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Plan to add gas-fired generators at Taichung power plant criticized as hasty, thoughtless in EIA
@China Times: Taiwan open to adopting new nuclear energy: Premier Cho
@Liberty Times: U.S., Canadian warships transit Taiwan Strait jointly in wake of China's round-Taiwan military drills
@Economic Daily News: High-value stocks soar; Taiwan dollar could move back into NT$31 territory to U.S. dollar
@Commercial Times: Export orders grow for 7th straight month
Taipei Times: US, Canadian warships transit Taiwan Strait
Enditem/ls
