To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Tropical storm could develop near the Philippines in next 2 days: CWA

Taipei, Oct. 20 (CNA) A weather system developing east of the Philippines may strengthen into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next two days, but it remains unclear whether it will approach Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The weather system is currently forming over seas east of the Philippines, where warm water temperatures and low atmospheric pressure are giving it ideal conditions to strengthen, CWA forecaster Yeh Chih-chun (葉致均) told CNA Sunday.

Based on current forecasts, which vary widely, the developing system may cut horizontally across the Philippines' Luzon Island in the second half of next week before crossing into the South China Sea, Yeh said.

The storm could also move northward along the east coast of Luzon Island and veer over waters to the east of Taiwan, Yeh said, adding that this potential track would have a greater impact on Taiwan's weather.

Meanwhile, according to the CWA's 7-day forecast, temperatures in northern and northeastern Taiwan will rebound to around 28-29 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.

As northeasterly winds strengthen on Tuesday night, however, temperatures in the north and northeast will drop to 24-25 degrees on Wednesday, and will remain cool, with occasional rain showers, through Saturday, the CWA said.

In central and southern Taiwan, partly cloudy to sunny weather with highs in the low-30s is forecast throughout next week, the CWA's forecast shows.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Matthew Mazzetta) Enditem/ls