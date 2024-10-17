Car crashes into Taipei eatery; 3 dead, 2 injured
Taipei, Oct. 17 (CNA) Three people were killed and two others injured when a car driven by a young man crashed into an eatery in Taipei's Neihu District on Thursday evening.
According to Taipei authorities, a report was received at around 6:10 p.m. about a vehicle crashing into an eatery and injuring people at the intersection of Donghu Road and Ankang Road.
When emergency services arrived at the scene, three people including two men and one woman aged in their 50s to 60s were found without vital signs.
They were pronounced dead after being sent to the hospital.
Meanwhile, two other women in their 40s suffered burns but were conscious, authorities said.
The driver was identified as a 15-year-old boy surnamed Tseng (曾), police said, adding that a breathalyzer test indicated he had not consumed alcohol.
In Taiwan, the minimum age to drive a car is 18 years old.
The cause of the incident is still being investigated, police said without providing further details.
