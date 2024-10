To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Tsai Ing-wen may visit U.S: U.S. media

@China Times: Economics minister admits solar energy capacity fails to hit target for 6th consecutive year

@Liberty Times: Business tax starting rate for small stores increased to NT$100,000 in 2025

@Economic Daily News: Insurance companies help Taiex rebound back to above 23,000

@Commercial Times: TSMC delivers sales guidance today

Taipei Times: Taiwan may gift China with sika deer

