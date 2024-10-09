Taoyuan Airport flights to be briefly halted during National Day event
Taipei, Oct. 9 (CNA) Flights in and out of Taoyuan Airport will be suspended during three intervals of up to 14 minutes Thursday morning to avoid conflicting with airshows during Taiwan's Double Ten National Day celebrations.
In a statement Wednesday, Taoyuan International Airport Corp. said all arrivals and departures would be suspended Thursday from 8:29 a.m.-8:42 a.m., 8:56 a.m.-9:06 a.m. and 11:36 a.m.-11:50 a.m.
The suspensions in service combined with the possibility that neighboring flight information regions (FIR) will impose air traffic flow controls due to poor weather, may cause flight delays on Thursday morning, the airport operator said.
People traveling to the airport to take a flight or pick up arriving friends or relatives are encouraged to check their flight's status beforehand on the Taoyuan Airport website, the company said.
Taiwan's main National Day celebration will take place in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei on Thursday from 9:05 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.
The event will open with a flyover by Taiwan's indigenous Brave Eagle advanced jet trainer aircraft and will close with a performance by the Air Force's Thunder Tiger Aerobatics Team, according to the event program.
