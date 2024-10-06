Gov't announces subsidies in northern Taiwan after flooding subsides
Taipei, Oct. 6 (CNA) Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Sunday visited areas in northern Taiwan recently battered by torrential rains brought by Typhoon Krathon in recent days and announced subsidies aimed at helping local businesses return to normality.
Lai was accompanied by New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and other politicians from both the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) as they walked around sites in neighboring Wanli and Jinshan districts of New Taipei that had suffered flooding caused by heavy rains.
After inspecting the recently flood-stricken Yuantan River, the presidential entourage visited a local market on Jinshan Old Street that Lai said had been "caught off guard" by "the worst flooding in 40 years" in the districts.
During the tour, Lai spoke to market vendors, and also stopped inside a temple to conduct religious observances.
At a news conference in Jinshan District, the head of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), Kuo Jyh-huei (郭智輝), announced measures aimed at helping local vendors return to business as usual.
Affected businesses can receive subsidies covering 50 percent of the cost of energy-efficient appliances worth up to NT$500,000 (US$15,467) to help replace flood-damaged equipment, Kuo said.
In addition, the MOEA will fund interest relief on loans worth up to NT$500,000 for six months to assist businesses that need to restock spoiled goods, the economics minister said.
Kuo said the subsidies follow the same financial relief standards offered to businesses affected by Typhoon Gaemi, which wreaked havoc in Taiwan in July.
Lai praised the hard work of the local government led by Mayor Hou for enabling the community to "return to normal life in the short time of just over a day" following the subsiding of the floodwaters.
Wanli and Jinshan districts, located in Taiwan's northern coastal area northeast of Keelung City, suffered major flooding on Friday due to sudden and heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Krathon, even as the storm was weakening after making landfall in the southern city of Kaohsiung on Thursday.
On Friday, the New Taipei Government said that roads were blocked by flooding, fallen trees and landslides, while the Central Emergency Operation Center on Saturday confirmed the deaths of a husband and wife swept away by flood waters in Jinshan District.
"The central government and local government will together promote flooding control projects," the president said, noting that he was born in Wanli District.
At the news conference, Hou also thanked the president, the MOEA and "colleagues from other departments" for "showing their concern for Wanli and Jinshan districts on account of the harm brought about by the very heavy rains in recent days."
