To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Research shows that remaining life expectancy for individuals with dementia is 7.69 years

@China Times: International Crisis Group report calls on President Lai to reiterate position to handle cross-strait affairs based on ROC constitution and cross-strait act

@Liberty Times: Opposition lawmakers block review of 2025 central government budget

@Economic Daily News: 15 resilient stocks attract institutional investors

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks expected to lead Taiex rally in Q4

@Taipei Times: PRC using 'anaconda strategy:' Admiral

Enditem/kb