Taiwan headline news
10/05/2024 11:26 AM
Taipei, Oct. 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Research shows that remaining life expectancy for individuals with dementia is 7.69 years
@China Times: International Crisis Group report calls on President Lai to reiterate position to handle cross-strait affairs based on ROC constitution and cross-strait act
@Liberty Times: Opposition lawmakers block review of 2025 central government budget
@Economic Daily News: 15 resilient stocks attract institutional investors
@Commercial Times: 16 stocks expected to lead Taiex rally in Q4
@Taipei Times: PRC using 'anaconda strategy:' Admiral
