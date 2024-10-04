One injured in torrential rain-battered northern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 4 (CNA) One man was injured by a collapsed wall in the coastal districts of New Taipei in northern Taiwan, which have been battered by torrential rain, with accumulated rainfall reaching over half a meter on Friday, according to the city's emergency operation center.

The injured man, in his 60s, was hit in his leg by a collapsed wall in Wanli District, and was sent to a hospital for treatment Friday evening, according to the center opened in late September in response to Typhoon Krathon, which dramatically weakened to a tropical depression on Friday.

It was one of the 57 incidents reported as of 6 p.m. in districts sitting on Taiwan's northern coast, many of which were flooded due to sudden heavy rainfall.

The city government has been working to reopen roads blocked by flood waters, falling trees or landslides at eight locations, the center said.

Photo courtesy of local authorities Oct.4, 2024

Due to the damage and traffic disruptions, New Taipei City announced closures of government offices and schools on Saturday in Wanli, Jinshan, Sanzhi and Shimen districts.

Juming Museum in Jinshan was also reported to be flooded, with staff stuck there during the typhoon. The museum will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

As of 9:50 p.m., an automatic weather station set up in an elementary school in Jinshan recorded total rainfall of 613 millimeters on Friday, while rainfall reaching 520.5 mm was recorded in Shimen District's Fugui Cape area in Taiwan's northernmost point, 405 mm in Wanli District, 398 mm in Tamsui District and 277 mm in Sanzhi District, according to the Central Weather Administration's (CWA) data.

According to the CWA, the torrential rain was caused by the low-pressure system formerly known as Typhoon Krathon, now located northeast of Taiwan, but the rain should begin to ease on Friday night.

The CWA revised its heavy rain advisories at 10:20 p.m., lowering the alert level from "extremely torrential rain" to "extremely heavy rainfall" in New Taipei's coastal districts and Keelung, meaning these areas could expect 24-hour accumulated rainfall exceeding 200 mm, or 3-hour accumulated rainfall exceeding 100 mm.

(By Sunrise Huang, Kao Hua-chien, Wan Shu-fen, Lu Kang-chun and Kay Liu) Enditem/cs