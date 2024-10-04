Focus Taiwan App
Landslide damages garbage trucks at Keelung incineration plant

10/04/2024 03:23 PM
A landslide takes place at the site of the Tianwaitian waste recycling incineration plant in Keelung Thursday night. CNA photo Oct. 4, 2024
A landslide takes place at the site of the Tianwaitian waste recycling incineration plant in Keelung Thursday night. CNA photo Oct. 4, 2024

Taipei, Oct. 4 (CNA) At least a dozen vehicles belonging to an incineration plant in Keelung City were damaged after the area where they were parked collapsed due to a landslide Thursday night, according to the Keelung City Bureau of Environmental Protection.

The landslide, which happened at the site of the Tianwaitian waste recycling incineration plant, saw nearby garbage and sprinkler trucks fall down a slope, bureau head Ma Chung-hao (馬仲豪) said on Friday.

No one was trapped or injured in the incident.

Ma said employees at Tianwaitian have been instructed to not go inside the plant's office building, as inspectors have been called to assess its structural integrity.

Meanwhile, the bureau is planning a workaround to ensure other garbage trucks are dispatched to handle post-typhoon garbage collection, he added.

CNA photo Oct. 4, 2024
CNA photo Oct. 4, 2024
CNA photo Oct. 4, 2024
CNA photo Oct. 4, 2024

(By Shen Ju-feng and Ko Lin) Endiitem/AW

