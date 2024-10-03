Typhoon Krathon makes landfall in Kaohsiung

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 3 (CNA) The eye of Typhoon Krathon made landfall near Kaoshiung's Siaogang District in the south of Taiwan at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The typhoon was moving at a speed of eight kilometers per hour (kph) and traveling in a north-northeasterly direction when it hit land, according to CWA data.

The slow-moving storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 126 kph, with gusts of up to 162 kph, CWA data showed.

The CWA said it had issued land warnings covering areas south of Taoyuan, and in the counties of Nantou, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung and Taiwan's offshore Penghu Islands.

Strong wind alerts were also issued for Kaohsiung and Pingtung County with warnings for gales measuring above 14 on the Beaufort scale, the CWA said.

Heavy winds and rain brought about by the storm had resulted in the deaths of at least two people, left two missing and injured 123 across Taiwan as of 1 p.m., according to the latest figures from the Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC).

Meanwhile, around 51,000 households, mostly in Pingtung County and Kaohsiung in the south of the country, were without power as of 11:00 a.m., according to the Taiwan Power Company.