Sluggish Typhoon Krathon predicted to make landfall by noon: CWA

Taipei, Oct. 3 (CNA) Typhoon Krathon will likely make landfall in the south of Taiwan by noon on Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The effect radius of Krathon, now known as one of the slowest-moving typhoons observed, has also reduced, showing signs of a clear decrease in the storm's strength, CWA forecaster Wu Wan-hua (伍婉華) said at a typhoon press conference.

In its weakened state, the typhoon had nonetheless impacted areas south of Changhua, as well as Hualien and Taitung counties, as of 6 a.m. on Thursday, the CWA added.

Areas also bearing the brunt of the typhoon's effects before it makes actual landfall include Nantou and Taiwan's outlying Penghu Islands.

As of 10 a.m., the eye of the typhoon was located 30 kilometers southwest of Kaohsiung. It was moving in a north-northeasterly direction.

The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 126 kph, with gusts of up to 162 kph, CWA data showed.

The administration said land warnings had been updated and now cover cites and counties including Hsinchu, Miaoli, Taichung, Changhua, Nantou, Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung, Pingtung and Penghu.

In addition, sea warnings now include the Taiwan Strait, as well as seas northeast and southeast of Taiwan, the Bashi Channel and around Dongsha Island.

The CWA also issued "strong wind" and "extremely heavy rain" advisories to various locations around Taiwan.

Graphic: CWA

New Taipei and locations south of Taiwan alongside Chiayi, Changhua, Yunlin counties, as well as open coastal areas in Taitung and from Taoyuan to Taichung could experience gales measuring nine to ten on the Beaufort scale.

Meanwhile, mountainous areas of Pingtung and Taitung counties could experience "extremely heavy rain," the weather agency said.