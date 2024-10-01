Grounded ship's crew rescued amid oil spill report near Orchid Island

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, Oct. 1 (CNA) Crew members of a fuel-carrying ship that ran aground near Orchid Island (Lanyu) were airlifted to safety on Tuesday as authorities investigate reports that oil may have spilled from the vessel.

The whole multinational crew of 19 were picked up by National Airborne Service Corps helicopters before being taken to Taitung County's Orchid Island off the southeastern coast of Taiwan between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., the Lanyu Township Office said.

The sailors were examined by medical personnel at the island's health center and all determined to be safe and sound.

However, Lanyu Township Office Secretary Chou Li-chu (周孋珠) said via video link that oil had been discovered in waters around the island's coast, prompting the office to request the county's environmental protection bureau tackle the apparent slick.

The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said they received a report at 4:28 a.m. from Keelung Radio that the Barbados-registered "Blue Lagoon" cargo ship had run aground in waters some 18 nautical miles away from Lanyu.

The ship ran aground amid rough conditions brought about by Typhoon Krathon while sailing from the Port of Caofeidian in China's Hebei Province to Singapore, the CGA said, adding that the skipper issued an order to abandon ship at 5:38 a.m. as water started flooding in.

At that time, the 43,498-ton vessel was carrying 19 crew members -- seven Ukrainians, nine Egyptians and three Russians -- as well as 67,500 tons of iron ore and 227 tons of a type of fuel oil known as VLSFO, the CGA said.

The "Blue Lagoon" is not the only vessel to have run aground in Taiwanese waters in recent months.

The southern city of Tainan in particular remains on high alert, given three foreign cargo ships -- "Dopphin," "Keta" and "Sophia" -- remained grounded near the coast since July, when Taiwan was hit by Typhoon Gaemi.

According to the Tainan Environmental Protection Bureau, the dismantling of "Keta" is ongoing while work on "Dopphin" is about to begin.