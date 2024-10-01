To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 1 (CNA) Taiwan kicked off its free influenza and COVID-19 vaccination program at hospitals and other medical facilities across the country on Tuesday.

As it has done in recent years, Taiwan started the free vaccination program ahead of the annual flu season, which usually begins in November and peaks over the winter before winding down in March.

This year, health authorities are encouraging local residents to get their COVID-19 vaccination at the same time.

CNA has compiled the following Q&A to explain how the program works.

Q: How does the phased rollout of vaccines work?

The vaccination program is being implemented in two phases.

The first, starting Oct. 1, will cover minors 6 months old to senior high school level; seniors aged 65 or over or Indigenous people aged 55 or over; people with high-risk, chronic, rare or serious diseases or severe injuries; pregnant women; parents of babies under 6 months old; and employees at preschools and childcare centers.

In this first phase, the free vaccines will also be available to nursing home residents and workers; medical workers and public health personnel; people working in the poultry or livestock farming sector; and animal quarantine personnel, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Meanwhile, when the second-phase rollout of the vaccines begins on Nov. 1, people aged 50-64 will be able to get a free flu shot, while all people above the age of 6 months will be eligible for a free COVID-19 shot, the CDC said.

Q: What brands of vaccines are being used?

This year, Taiwan's government purchased 3.15 million doses of flu vaccine from Adimmune Corp.; 1.74 million doses from France's Sanofi S.A.; 750,000 vaccine doses from Dutch firm GSK through local company Zuellig Pharma; 600,000 doses from TTY Biopharm; and 398,200 doses from Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp.

As for COVID-19 vaccines, the government has purchased 5.5 million doses from Moderna and 500,000 doses from Novavax, though the latter is still being reviewed for emergency use authorization (EUA) and will likely only be available from late December, the CDC said.

Q: Can I receive the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time?

Yes. The CDC has said that people can get the two vaccines in opposite arms at the same time, without increasing the likelihood or severity of possible side effects.