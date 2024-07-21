To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Wanan air raid drills: What should I do when I hear the siren?

Taipei, July 21 (CNA) People living across Taiwan will hear sirens ring out between Monday and Thursday this week as the nation conducts a series of annual air raid drills known as the Wanan Exercises.

Read the following explainer to understand what you need to do when you hear the sirens.

Q1: What are the Wanan air raid drills?

The Wanan air raid drills, also known as the Wanan Exercises or the Wanan air defense drills, are a series of emergency air raid drills that have been held every year in Taiwan since 1978.

Each drill usually lasts for 30 minutes, during which time air raid sirens will sound and residents should shelter in place or seek cover at the nearest air raid shelter.

The drills aim to raise public awareness of emergency response measures and reduce the likelihood of casualties and damage in case of an enemy attack. They are also a way for Taiwan's government to test local authorities' emergency response capabilities.

Q2: When and where will the Wanan air raid drills take place in 2024?

The 47th Wanan air raid drills will take place from July 22-25.

Different regions of Taiwan will hold 30-minute drills on different days.

Taiwan's central region -- comprising Taichung and Chiayi cities and Miaoli, Changhua, Nantou, Yunlin, and Chiayi counties -- will hold their drill at 1:30-2 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2024.

Taiwan's northern region -- comprising Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung City, Taoyuan, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, and Yilan County -- will hold their drill at 1:30-2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Taiwan's eastern region -- comprising Hualien County and Taitung County -- as well as the outlying areas of Penghu County, Kinmen County and Lienchiang County (the Matsu Islands) will hold their drill at 1:30-2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

And Taiwan's southern region -- comprising Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung County -- will hold their drill at 1:30-2 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

Q3: What do I need to do during the Wanan air raid drills?

At the start of each 30-minute drill, air raid sirens will ring out and phones will receive text messages informing the recipient that the air raid drill has begun.

If you are outside when you hear the sirens, you are required by law to follow the instructions of police and civil defense authorities.

They may tell you to go into a nearby air raid defense shelter or instruct you to remain standing where you are for the remainder of the 30-minute drill period.

If you are driving a private car on any road or highway (excluding national freeways managed by the Freeway Bureau), you are required by law to park and exit your vehicle if safe to do so. You should then follow the instructions of police and civil defense authorities and either remain standing in place or seek cover in a nearby air raid shelter.

If you are in a building at home, work or other public place such as a school, shop or restaurant, then you should shelter in place and not go outside until the drill period has finished.

Q4: What if I'm on a plane, train, metro, bus or taxi during the drill?

Flights, trains and metro services will operate as usual.

However, after alighting, passengers are required to remain inside airport terminals and rail and metro stations until the end of the 30-minute drill period.

Buses, including shuttle buses and other coach services, should park when the drill period begins. Passengers should then safely exit the vehicle.

Taxi drivers should also park their vehicles and ask passengers to alight, provided it is safe to do so.

Q5: What should I do if I am riding a scooter, motorbike or bicycle?

When the air raid siren sounds, scooter, motorbike and bicycle riders should park their vehicles and, like other pedestrians, follow the instructions of police and civil defense authorities or seek cover in a nearby air raid shelter

Q6: What happens if I don't follow the authorities' instructions during the drill?

According to Articles 21 and 25 of the Civil Defense Act, individuals who violate the instructions of the authorities during the drill period are liable to be fined between NT$30,000 (US$914) and NT$150,000 (US$4,570).

Q7: What happens if I am eating at a restaurant during the drills?

During the drill period, restaurants are required to temporarily stop serving customers and turn off electric, water and gas supplies on the premises.

Q8: Can I order Uber Eats or Foodpanda during the drill?

Uber Eats and Foodpanda will cease deliveries during the drill period.

Q9: What if I have a medical emergency?

Those in need of medical attention should approach police or civil defense personnel for assistance.