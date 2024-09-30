Typhoon Krathon causes mudslides, disrupts traffic

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 30 (CNA) Heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Krathon's outer current caused multiple mudslides near a highway in eastern Taiwan, but no deaths or injuries as of 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

The mudslides occurred near the Suhua Highway in Hualien County between Heren and Chongde. Eight vehicles and 14 people were trapped and have since been freed.

The mudslides and blockages prompted the Highway Bureau and the Taiwan Railway (TR) to stop traffic.

From 9 a.m. to noon, cars could only exit the highway sections between Su'ao and Heren and between Su'ao and Chongde. Both sections were completely closed off to all vehicles at noon.

A section of the Suhua Highway near Chongde is seen completely cut off from landslide on Monday. Photo Courtesy of the Hualien County Fire Department

The state-run railway company said services between Heren Station and Chongde Station will stop for the day as a precaution.

The TR will also suspend operations from 3 p.m. between Hualien and Taitung and on the South Link Line between Taitung County in the east and Pingtung County in the south.

Transportation Minister Chen Shih-kai (陳世凱) said that the Civil Aviation Administration has coordinated with Uni Air to run an extra round-trip flight from Taipei to Hualien. It will depart from Taipei at 4:30 p.m. and arrive at Hualien Airport at 5:20 p.m. The return flight will depart at 5:50 p.m. and arrive in Taipei at 6:30 p.m.

Also in Hualien, the Sioulin Township Office has announced the suspension of schools and offices in Heping Ward and the greater Tianxiang area.

Meanwhile, operators have adjusted their Monday ferry schedules between Pingtung County and Liuqiu Island.

The last ferry will leave for Liuqiu at 3:30 p.m. and the last heading for Pingtung will depart at 4:30 p.m.

A section of railway track in Hualien is covered with debris. Photo courtesy of a private contributor

As of 10 a.m., 13 ferry routes had been disrupted and 56 trips canceled. Twenty-two domestic flights had been canceled, but no international flights were affected, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said.