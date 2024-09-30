Taiwan issues land warning for Typhoon Krathon

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 30 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration issued a land warning for Typhoon Krathon early Monday as the storm continued edging toward Taiwan.

Krathon was located about 220 kilometers south-southeast of Pingtung County's Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost tip, as of 9 a.m. on Monday.

CWA data showed it was moving in a west-northwest direction at 9 kilometers per hour, packing maximum sustained winds of 162 kph, with gusts of up to 198 kph.

According to CWA forecaster Wu Wan-hua (伍婉華), Krathon will continue strengthening and is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain, with its impact to be felt most significantly in Taiwan between Tuesday and Thursday morning.

Also early Monday morning, the CWA issued rain advisories in effect through Monday night.

Extremely heavy rain advisories were issued in Hualien County, Taitung County, Orchid Island and Green Island. This means rainfall accumulation is expected to exceed 200 milimeters in 24 hours or 100mm in 3 hours.

Heavy rain advisories were issued in Yilan County, the Keelung north coast, as well as mountainous areas in Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung County. This means accumulated rainfall could exceed 80mm within 24 hours or 40mm in an hour.

In addition, parts of Taiwan may experience sporadic showers due to the typhoon, the CWA said.

The CWA also issued a wind advisory in southeastern Taiwan, including outlying islands, until Monday night.

Gusts of up to 117.7 kph have already been recorded in Orchid Island and coastal areas in northwestern regions have recorded winds of up to 74.9 kph.

The CWA said the strong winds will also bring swells to the coasts of northwestern and southwestern parts of the island and that swells up to 8 meters could occur wherever Krathon hits.

In addition, due to Krathon's outer current bringing foehn winds to central Taiwan, the CWA issued heat warnings for Miaoli County, Taichung and Changhua County, warning daytime highs may reach over 36 degrees Celsius.

Foehn winds are hot dry winds that come down the Central Mountain Range into the lower regions.