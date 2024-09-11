Rape case against TV host dropped due to lack of evidence

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 11 (CNA) The Taipei District Prosecutors Office on Wednesday dropped its case against Mickey Huang (黃子佼), a television presenter accused earlier this year of raping a minor, citing a lack of evidence.

The case stemmed from an allegation made by a woman, identified only as "Miss K," who claimed she was raped by Huang when she was a 17-year-old university student in 2006.

The accusation was made public in a Facebook post in April this year by online personality "Zofia," who herself in 2023 claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Huang in 2013.

Miss K said that Huang had invited her to his residence in Taipei's Neihu District to participate in a photo shoot whereupon he asked her to wear a swimsuit and pose provocatively. Huang later raped her before telling her to get dressed and go home, the Facebook post alleged.

After becoming aware of the allegations, Taipei prosecutors launched an investigation into Huang and inspected the content of a portable computer drive that was already in their possession in relation to another case. However, no images consistent with the allegations described by the Miss K were found, according to the prosecutors' office.

After concluding their investigation, prosecutors decided not to seek to indict Huang since they believed there was not enough evidence in the case to prove that Huang had been guilty of the alleged crime.

Prosecutors also cited alleged inconsistencies in statements made by Miss K and alleged witnesses, as well as what they said were flaws in the accuser's narrative of events.

Wednesday's decision comes after prosecutors decided not to attempt to indict Huang in a separate sexual misconduct case because of a lack of evidence last year.

The first investigation into alleged sexual assault by Huang was opened in the summer of 2023, after Zofia publicly accused the entertainer of forcibly kissing her and taking nude photographs when she was 17 without her consent a decade earlier.

During raids on Huang's residence and studio, police seized seven sexually explicit videos involving minors, which the presenter had purchased online between Aug. 8, 2017 and July 8, 2023.

Huang was arrested but released on bail of NT$350,000 (US$10,892) and barred from leaving Taiwan in August 2023 as a result. He later admitted to violating the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act and agreed to pay a NT$1.2 million fine.

Huang, 52, has won six "Best Host in a Variety Show" and one "Best Host in a Reality or Game Show" at the Golden Bell Awards since 2000.