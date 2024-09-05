45 firefighting vehicles dispatched to quell New Taipei factory blaze
Taipei, Sept. 5 (CNA) Forty-five vehicles and 77 firefighters were dispatched to put out a factory fire in New Taipei's Shulin District on Thursday.
The New Taipei City Government Fire Department said it dispatched firefighters to subdue the flames at a two-story factory unit on Section One, Xizun Street after receiving a report at 12:23 p.m.
Thick, billowing smoke was reportedly seen as far away as New Taipei City Hall in Banqiao District.
The blaze was brought under control at 1:25 p.m. and fully extinguished at 1:35 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the fire department.
No one was killed or injured in the fire, the cause of which has yet to be determined.
The fire department urged residents living near the burning factory to temporarily close the doors and windows of their homes and wear surgical masks when going outside to reduce the risk of respiratory and eye discomfort.
- Politics
TPP leader Ko Wen-je detained incommunicado in anti-corruption case (update)09/05/2024 07:45 PM
- Society
Control Yuan censures MOL, New Taipei over migrant fisher dismissals09/05/2024 06:12 PM
- Politics
TPP leader Ko Wen-je detained incommunicado in anti-corruption case09/05/2024 06:03 PM
- Society
26 arrested in nationwide anti-fraud investigation09/05/2024 05:57 PM
- Business
FDC hotel chain tests 4-day workweek at Sun Moon Lake hotel09/05/2024 05:17 PM