Man suspected of beating infant son to death in Taichung detained

Taichung, Aug. 24 (CNA) A 27-year-old man in Taichung suspected of beating his infant son to death was detained and held incommunicado by prosecutors on Saturday.

The suspect, identified by his last name Liao (廖), is being investigated for alleged violation of the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act as well as offenses under the Criminal Code including causing bodily harm and child abuse that resulted in death, the Taichung District Prosecutors Office said.

According to the city's third police precinct, the case was first reported to authorities by a local hospital Thursday afternoon when a 9-month-old child was brought in for emergency attention due to cardiac arrest.

The boy was found with bruises and subsequently pronounced dead after efforts to resuscitate him failed, police said.

Liao and his 23-year-old girlfriend surnamed Kan (甘), the infant's mother, were both questioned over the matter, but both claimed that their son had suffocated after sleeping on his belly.

When officers showed them evidence of their son's physical injuries, the father admitted to using his hands and a toy to beat him because of his continuous crying, police said.

The parents only called for medical help when they found the boy had stopped breathing, police said.

After initial police questioning, the precinct said the case was later handed over to prosecutors for further investigation.

Due to the severity of the crime, prosecutors said they filed a motion with the court late Friday to have Liao detained and held incommunicado. Permission for the latter was granted early Saturday morning.

The mother, however, was subsequently released after questioning by prosecutors.