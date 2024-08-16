Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, Aug. 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Ex-Cabinet spokesman Chen Tsung-yen indicted for corruption

@China Times: Prosecutors demand heavy penalty for Chen Tsung-yen; Control Yuan criticized for decision not to impeach Chen

@Liberty Times: Rent subsidy program expanded to cover 750,000 households

@Economic Daily News: Soros Fund increases investment in TSMC

@Commercial Times: TSMC buys Innolux factory at Southern Taiwan Science Park

@Taipei Times: TPP declared no campaign expenses

