Taiwan headline news
08/16/2024 11:49 AM
Taipei, Aug. 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Ex-Cabinet spokesman Chen Tsung-yen indicted for corruption
@China Times: Prosecutors demand heavy penalty for Chen Tsung-yen; Control Yuan criticized for decision not to impeach Chen
@Liberty Times: Rent subsidy program expanded to cover 750,000 households
@Economic Daily News: Soros Fund increases investment in TSMC
@Commercial Times: TSMC buys Innolux factory at Southern Taiwan Science Park
@Taipei Times: TPP declared no campaign expenses
