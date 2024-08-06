11 local melioidosis cases reported in Taiwan after typhoon: CDC

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 6 (CNA) Eleven domestic melioidosis cases have been reported in southern Taiwan since Typhoon Gaemi hit the country in late July, with three people receiving treatment in the intensive care unit, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Tuesday.

Of the 11 cases, eight were reported in Kaohsiung, two in Tainan, and one in Chiayi County, the CDC's Epidemic Intelligence Center Deputy Director Lee Chia-lin (李佳琳) said at a news conference.

The patients' ages ranged from 30s to 80s, and ten of them had a history of chronic illness, she said, adding that "all cases are currently hospitalized, with three of them in the intensive care unit."

A total of 18 domestic melioidosis cases have been reported in Taiwan so far this year, the highest for the same period since 2019, Lee noted.

Melioidosis, an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei can infect individuals through wounds that come into contact with contaminated soil or water, or by inhaling contaminated dust, soil, or water droplets, according to the CDC.

Post-typhoon melioidosis outbreaks often occur because Burkholderia pseudomallei is flushed out the soil or is dispersed in the air by strong winds, the CDC said.

CDC Deputy Director-General Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) noted that the peak period for cases of melioidosis usually occurs two to four weeks after a typhoon.

Lo estimated that new cases would be reported next week and significantly decline by late August.

While some individuals may not develop symptoms after being infected with the bacteria, others may suffer from symptoms such as fever, headache, and chest pain, and require antibiotic treatment, a CDC statement read.

Patients with weakened immune systems, such as those with diabetes, cancer, or undergoing dialysis, are particularly susceptible to severe melioidosis complications like pneumonia, encephalitis, and sepsis, Lo said.

If individuals with chronic illnesses experience symptoms such as fever, chest pain, or cough, they are reminded to seek medical attention promptly during the peak period for the disease, Lo advised the public.

Meanwhile, Lee reported that 446 new domestic COVID-19 cases with severe complications were recorded between July 30 and Aug. 5, down from the previous week's 584. The number of deaths from the virus increased to 104 from 90 the previous week.

Around 40,000 visits to emergency and outpatient departments due to COVID-19 were also reported last week, approximately 30 percent down from the previous week, showing a declining trend for four consecutive weeks, according to CDC data.

"The number of cases with complications is continuing to decline, but is still above our expected threshold (350 cases), indicating that the disease is still in an epidemic phase," Lee said.

If the number of cases remains below 350 for two consecutive weeks, the CDC will officially announce the end of the sixth wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, primarily driven by the JN.1 variant, Lo said.

Although this phase of COVID-19 should subside by late August in Taiwan, Lo reminded the public that COVID-19 is still on the rise in countries such as Japan and the United States, urging individuals visiting those regions to get vaccinated before their trip.