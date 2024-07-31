4 detained in national police operation targeting child pornography

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 31 (CNA) Four people have been detained and 16 others released on bail following a national police crackdown on online child pornography chat groups.

In a statement Wednesday, Taichung District Prosecutors Office said the arrests were made in four raids targeting cybersex platforms, including "Chuangyi Sifang," "Taiwanese Nth Room," and social media Telegram-based groups "SCP" and "OAT."

During the raids conducted on June 12, July 8-9, July 16-19, and July 22-28, which involved the mobilization of 64 local police cybercrime investigation units, a total of 449 individuals, including porn film makers, distributors and buyers, were summoned, with four of them being held in custody and another 16 released on bail, according to prosecutors.

For instance, the first operation against users of Chuangyi Sifang raided 12 locations and led to the arrest of its 30-year-old financial manager surnamed Chang (張).

That raid also uncovered a total of NT$960,000 (US$29,300), HK$4,300 (US$550), and RMB 6,000 (US$830) in illicit funds, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, Chang himself and three others are being detained in all four raids on suspicion of violating the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act, Money Laundering Control Act, and Organized Crime Prevention Act, among other laws.

Meanwhile, 16 other suspects have been released on bail ranging from NT$20,000 to NT$300,000, while 429 others are still being investigated.