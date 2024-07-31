Teacher liable for NT$6.77 million for abusing student

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 31 (CNA) An elementary school music teacher in northern Taiwan was ordered by a court on Wednesday to pay around NT$6.77 million (US$206,479) in compensation for physically and verbally abusing his student.

According to the verdict of the Taipei District Court, the teacher, surnamed Liu (劉), repeatedly slapped the student on the face and hit the student on the head, legs and genitals with drumsticks between 2018 and 2019.

Liu also verbally abused the student who was in fifth and sixth grade at the time, the court verdict showed.

As a result of this long-term mistreatment, the boy started experiencing symptoms such as dizziness, abdominal pain and persistent diarrhea starting April 2019, and also began experiencing disassociation from September that year, the court said.

The student was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder due to Liu's abuse, along with dissociative and conversion symptoms, anxiety and psychosomatic symptoms, the court said, adding that the boy was unable to continue school and live a normal life as a result.

The victim's parents filed both criminal and civil lawsuits against Liu.

In the civil lawsuit, the parents asked for compensation of more than NT$7 million.

The court ruled on Wednesday that Liu should compensate the boy and his parents a total of over NT$6.77 million. The ruling can be appealed.

As for the criminal lawsuit, the Taipei District Court ruled in October 2022 that Liu be sentenced to four years and six months for impairing the mental or physical health or development of a minor.

Liu appealed to the Taiwan High Court which upheld Taipei District Court's ruling. The criminal case is currently ongoing at the Supreme Court.

According to Article 286 of Taiwan's Criminal Code, "a person who maltreats a minor under the age of 18 or impairs the mental or physical health or development thereof by other means shall be sentenced to imprisonment for not less than six months but not more than five years."

Media organizations including CNA are prevented by laws such as the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act from publishing the personally-identifiable information of any victim in cases involving minors.