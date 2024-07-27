Stranded travelers in Penghu to return to Taiwan Saturday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 27 (CNA) All remaining travelers stranded in Taiwan's outlying Penghu County by Typhoon Gaemi were set to return to Taiwan on Saturday after additional flights were scheduled, according to Penghu Airport.

In addition to the 57 scheduled flights to different destinations in the country, the Air Force's C-130 military transport aircraft were deployed to fly people back to Taiwan, the airport said.

As of 9 a.m., more than 1,000 people were on standby at Penghu Airport, with most heading to Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung, the airport said. It added that each scheduled flight could accommodate around 10 to 20 standby passengers.

There were eight to 10 scheduled C-130 flights and each plane can carry 70 people. The first took off at 10 a.m. and was headed for Kaohsiung.

Over 7,500 travelers flew back to Taiwan from Penghu on Friday, and it is expected all who were stranded will be back in Taiwan on Saturday, the airport added.

More than 10,000 people were stranded on the archipelago due to the typhoon.

Meanwhile, in outlying Kinmen County, 14 C-130 flights -- eight to Taipei and six to Kaohsiung -- were scheduled for Saturday, with the first departing at 8 a.m., according to Kinmen Airport.

As for the "mini-three-links" between Kinmen and China, the Kinmen-Xiamen ferry service resumed on Saturday, but the Kinmen-Quanzhou line is still suspended.