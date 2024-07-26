Typhoon Gaemi wreaks havoc at sea; cargo ship captain confirmed dead

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, July 26 (CNA) Typhoon Gaemi has caused nine maritime incidents as of Friday, including a sinking in which the captain of a cargo ship died.

The Cabinet-level Ocean Affairs Council (OAC) said in a statement that four rescued crew members from the "FU SHUN" had identified a body pulled from the water as the Tanzanian-flagged vessel's captain.

Four crew from the cargo ship, which is believed to have sunk 16 nautical miles off Kaohsiung, are still missing, according to the OAC.

Meanwhile, the cargo ships "DOPPHIN" and "KETA" ran aground on the southern and southwestern shores of Zengwen River in southern Taiwan late Thursday, while the "HONG SHENG 88" ran aground 0.1 nautical miles northwest of Singda Harbor in Kaohsiung.

All crew members are safe, and no oil spills have been reported from the three affected ships, the OAC added.

In addition, nine Burmese crew from the "SOPFIA," which ran aground on the Golden Coast in Tainan, were rescued by the coast guard.

The OAC said that rescue operations, suspended due to weather and sea conditions, resumed at 5 a.m. Friday.

Satellite imagery shows no signs of oil pollution. Local governments are ready with response materials, and simulations are underway to manage potential oil spills.

OAC Minister Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) noted on Facebook that Typhoon Gaemi has surpassed the record set by a tropical depression 2018, which saw seven cargo ships and one yacht run aground.

The council will continue coordinating with the Coast Guard and related agencies for ongoing rescue efforts, she said.