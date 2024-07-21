Tropical Storm Gaemi intensifies as it approaches Taiwan: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 21 (CNA) Tropical Storm Gaemi has intensified slightly as it heads toward Taiwan and is expected to pose threats to the country in the coming days, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said on Sunday.

The 120-kilometer-radius storm was located 800 kilometers (km) southeast of Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost tip, moving at 9 kilometers per hour (kph) in a northwesterlydirection, as of 8 a.m, the CWA said.

Gaemi was carrying sustained winds of 23m/s, with gusts of up to 30m/s, it said,adding that a sea warning could be issued on Monday night at the earliest.

The third tropical storm of the 2024 typhoon season in the Pacific, Gaemi is projected to be closest to Taiwan between next Wednesday and Thursday, the weather administration said.

The level of Gaemi's impact on Taiwan remains unclear as it will "depend on its future direction, radius and intensity," forecasters said.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration (UTC, or Zulu time, is eight hours behind Taipei)

Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said the storm is likely to develop into a typhoon on Monday, bringing substantial threats to Taiwan.

By then, Gaemi is forecast to have a radius of 220 km and approach waters east of Taiwan, Wu said.

Due to the impact of Gaemi, ferry services between Taitung County and Orchid and Green islands will be suspended next Tuesday and Wednesday. Whether services can resume on Thursday will depend on the storm's development, port authorities said.