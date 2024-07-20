Sea warning likely for Tropical Storm Gaemi next Tuesday: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 20 (CNA) An intensifying tropical depression east of the Philippines formed Tropical Storm Gaemi on Saturday afternoon, meaning a sea warning could be issued as early as next Tuesday, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said on Saturday.

The 120-kilometer-radius storm was located 1,120 kilometers (km) southeast of Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost tip, moving at 8 kilometers per hour (kph) in a west-southwesterly direction, as of 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Gaemi was carrying sustained winds of 65 kph, with gusts of up to 90 kph, the CWA said.

The third tropical storm of the 2024 typhoon season in the Pacific, Gaemi is projected to turn northwest on Sunday, and be closest to Taiwan between next Wednesday and Thursday, the weather administration said.

Gaemi's impact on Taiwan "will depend on the future development of the Pacific high pressure system," the forecasters said, adding that the issuance of a land warning has not been ruled out.

The weather in Taiwan on Sunday and Monday is expected to resemble this week's conditions, with maximum temperatures reaching 36-37 degrees Celsius and the possibility of afternoon thundershowers, the administration said.

From next Tuesday to Friday, Storm Gaemi is likely to cause downpours across Taiwan's main island, especially southern and eastern parts of the country at first, according to CWA forecasts.